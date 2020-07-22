News Local Request for intervention of Fair Trial EU in trial of 19-year-old British...

Request for intervention of Fair Trial EU in trial of 19-year-old British woman rejected

The request of the 19-year-old British woman on trial for the well-known case of alleged gang rape, to bring Fair Trial Europe, before the Supreme Court to intervene in the appeal process as a “friend of the Court” (amici curiae) has been denied.

The decision of the Supreme Court was unanimous.

Nikoleta Charalambidou, the defence attorney of the 19-year-old, appealed the Famagusta District Court’s conviction decision on 14 grounds.

The Supreme Court ruled that the applicants were not convincing that their intervention would be helpful in the work of the court; therefore, their application to testify was rejected.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleAsphalt production plants to be relocated
Next articleAnastasiades talks to Mitsotakis on the phone

Top Stories

Local

No new corona virus cases found today

Maria Bitar -
No new cases of corona virus were detected out of a total of 2,465 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out, the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of...
Read more
Local

Destruction of heavily modified vehicle following a Court decision

Maria Bitar -
Heavily modified car that was found unfit for public circulation was taken to an approved vehicle destruction site where the Larnaka District Court's ruling...
Read more
Local

Greece and Cyprus both issue Navtex cancelling illegal Turkish Navtex

Maria Bitar -
The Hellenic Navy Hydrographic Service issued a Navtex on Wednesday calling on seafarers to ignore Turkey's illegal Navtex issued the previous day. The Greek Navtex...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades talks to Mitsotakis on the phone

Maria Bitar -
Nikos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus, spoke on the phone with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Wednesday afternoon. In a...
Read more
Local

Request for intervention of Fair Trial EU in trial of 19-year-old British woman rejected

Maria Bitar -
The request of the 19-year-old British woman on trial for the well-known case of alleged gang rape, to bring Fair Trial Europe, before the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

No new corona virus cases found today

Maria Bitar -
No new cases of corona virus were detected out of a total of 2,465 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out, the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of...
Read more
Local

Destruction of heavily modified vehicle following a Court decision

Maria Bitar -
Heavily modified car that was found unfit for public circulation was taken to an approved vehicle destruction site where the Larnaka District Court's ruling...
Read more
Local

Greece and Cyprus both issue Navtex cancelling illegal Turkish Navtex

Maria Bitar -
The Hellenic Navy Hydrographic Service issued a Navtex on Wednesday calling on seafarers to ignore Turkey's illegal Navtex issued the previous day. The Greek Navtex...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades talks to Mitsotakis on the phone

Maria Bitar -
Nikos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus, spoke on the phone with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Wednesday afternoon. In a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros