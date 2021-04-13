Requests for COVID-19 home vaccination of bedridden individuals end 16 April

Submission of requests for home vaccination of bedridden individuals until April 16

By April 12, 695 bedridden individuals received the 1 st dose

dose By April 12, a total of 188,697 vaccinations have been carried out (1st dose: 134,686 and 2nd dose: 54,011)

The Ministry of Health announces that the submission of requests for the home vaccination of bedridden patients ends on Friday, April 16, 2021.

It is noted that, through the Home Care Service of State Health Services Organization, under the general coordination of the Ministry of Health, until 12 April, 695 vaccinations (1st dose) were carried out either at the home or at the place of residence of the individual, in all Districts.

For any clarifications, citizens can contact Ms Koula Michael at tel 22605601.

By 12 April, a total of 188,697 vaccinations have been carried out, of which 134,686 concerned the administration of the 1st dose and 54,011 concerned the administration of both doses. The implementation of the National Vaccination Plan continues on the basis of the age criterion, aiming at the protection of citizens’ health and the return to normality soon.

(PIO)