The Republic of Cyprus has been informed by the United Nations that the Turkish Cypriot side might need help to put out the fire that is raging uncontrolled in the non-government-controlled areas, near Panagra and Kormakitis and has expressed its readiness to do so.

According to a reliable source, the relevant services of the Republic are ready to assist in putting out the fire with aircraft, provided a relevant request is submitted.

So far no such request has been submitted.