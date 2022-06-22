Republic of Cyprus sends two aircraft to non-government controlled areas

The Republic of Cyprus is sending two aircraft in order to face a fire in the occupied part of Kantara, alternate government spokesperson Niovi Parisinou said.

According to Parisinou, the Forestry Department received a request for assistance in the efforts to put out a fire in the occupied Kantara area. Evaluating the specific request, the Forestry Department decided to send two aircraft.

It is reminded that aircraft from Turkey and from the United Nations are assisting in the efforts to put out the big fire.