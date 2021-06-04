NewsLocalRepublic of Cyprus delivers 5,000 doses of AstraZeneca to Turkish Cypriot side

Republic of Cyprus delivers 5,000 doses of AstraZeneca to Turkish Cypriot side

The Republic of Cyprus delivered to the Turkish Cypriot side 5 thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19.

The process took place under the aegis of the bi-communal Technical Committee on Health. An UNFICYP official was also present at the delivery of the vaccines.

The Greek Cypriot head of the Committee, Leonidas Fylaktou, said that  an even greater amount of vaccines is expected to be confirmed by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Cyprus and to be handed over to the Turkish Cypriots in the next period of time.

