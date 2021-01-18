Republic delivers first dose of Pfizer vaccines to T/C community – PHOTOS

The Cyprus Republic on Monday morning sent the first dose of 1000 Pfizer vaccines to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot community through the divided island’s Agios Dhometios crossing.

This is what head of the bi-communal technical committee for health issues, Leonidas Fylachtou, told CNA.

Fylachtou also said only the first dose of the EU-provided vaccines was delivered for purely technical reasons. Specifically, because these vaccines need to be stored in a constant low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius and there is not a big enough suitable transport equipment.

That’s why the remaining 1000 doses will be stored under the required conditions until the time comes for the essential second dose of the vaccine.

An earlier delivery to the Turkish Cypriot community is possible provided the appropriate means of transporting allows, he also said.