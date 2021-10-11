Reported labour disputes rose by 31.02% in 2020 compared to 2019

Working relations in Cyprus seem to be getting more and more complicated with reported labour disputes on the rise.

In particular, labour disputes rose to 2,707 in 2020 from 2,066 in 2019 – marking an increase of 31.02% and demanding a helping hand from the Labour Relations Department.

In the Strategic Plan of 2022-2024 the Labour Ministry noted that 225 labor disputes were submitted for mediation within 2020.

And that 32,201 employees had been affected compared to 168 disputes in 2019 affecting a total of 29,420 employees.

As for strikes, a total of 21 took place in 2020 with 4,685 working days being lost compared to 39 strikes the year before with 74,969 lost working days.