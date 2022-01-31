NewsWorldReport on parties at UK PM Johnson's residence to come soon

Report on parties at UK PM Johnson’s residence to come soon

The findings of a British government report on parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence during COVID lockdowns will come soon, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday.

Clarke said he did not believe that Johnson had lied about parties and said the prime minister was a good man and a good leader.

At the same time, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said late on Sunday that Johnson’s future as prime minister is assured.

Johnson is facing the gravest threat to his premiership over alleged lockdown-busting parties at his Downing Street residence and office.

Some of the allegations are being investigated by the police, but he has so far weathered growing calls to resign.

Asked if Johnson should resign if it emerges he lied to parliament, Truss, considered one of the frontrunners to succeed him as leader, told BBC Television: “I’m not going to answer hypothetical questions. The future of the prime minister is assured.”

By Annie Charalambous
