Report of 55-year-old’s death delivered to Ministry official

The report on the conditions under which a man who had been hospitalized in a private hospital in Limassol died, has been prepared by Elisavet Constantinou, Director of the Medical and Public Health Services in Cyprus, and her team. The report is currently in the hands of Christina Giannaki, Secretary General of the Health Ministry, who, in her turn, will give it to the Health Minister upon his return to Cyprus.

According to Phileleftheros information, the report records the processes followed and whether these were in accord with the Law on Private Hospitals. It also records all the facts from 24 May 2022, when the man went into the hospital for a scheduled operation and everything that followed until 31 May when he died in ICU.

The man’s relatives are asking for explanations and answers, speaking about wrong handling and delay on behalf of the doctors.