News Local Report examines medical fitness to drive procedures

Report examines medical fitness to drive procedures

George Morfakis, representative of the Road Safety PIN (Performance Index) in Cyprus presented the results of the 40th “PIN Flash Report 40” of the European Transport Safety Council.

This report examines the current state of play in PIN countries regarding the assessment of medical fitness to drive, with reference to the 2006 EU Directive on Driving Licences.

Studies have concluded that specific medical conditions, substance abuse, mental disorders, epilepsy and diabetes are more important factors than age when it comes to medical fitness to drive. Mandatory age-based screening of older drivers has not been shown to be effective in preventing severe collisions. It may even have a negative safety impact, as older drivers become vulnerable road users.

Medical checks performed when obtaining a licence, renewing a licence or re-licensing can be useful for identifying medical conditions which may affect fitness to drive.

Medical fitness to drive is a matter of judgement as well as science and the levels of training or guidance provided to those assessing medical fitness to drive in PIN countries vary. Eleven PIN countries help those assessing medical fitness to drive with a set of guidelines and seventeen PIN countries have a regulation which stipulates how fitness to drive should be assessed. A clear set of guidelines issued to those assessing medical fitness to drive is known to have a positive effect.

By gavriella
Previous articleFrancophonie en Chypre 2021: join and enjoy!
Next articleBishop Athanasios to hospital for precautionary reasons

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mitsotakis and Anastasiades discuss EU report on Turkey

gavriella -
Cyprus and Greece believe that the European Council conclusions on Turkey should be in accord with EU High Representative, Josep Borrell`s report. In a meeting...
Read more
Local

Roads to Troodos open only to 4WD and vehicles with snow chains

gavriella -
The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are open only to vehicles with four wheel drive or those equipped with snow chains. Moreover the Pedoulas-Prodromos...
Read more
Local

President in Athens to attends celebrations for bicentennial of Greece’s independence

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, arrived in Athens, on Tuesday March 23, to attend Greece’s official celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Revolution of...
Read more
Local

Driver who injured two 14-year-old wanted

gavriella -
Two 14-year-old who were walking in a street of Kato Pervolia district in Paphos on Tuesday nigh, were injured by a car. The driver...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros