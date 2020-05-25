News Local Repeat positive cases 'released' three weeks from first diagnosis

Repeat positive cases ‘released’ three weeks from first diagnosis

The Health Ministry issued instructions on Friday on the release / ending of isolation for patients who tested positive to Covid-19 but are not treated in hospitals.

“The instructions have been approved by the advisory committee of experts and are based on the existing international bibliography and the Cypriot data so far. It is emphasised that as the pandemic progresses and scientific knowledge is enriched, these guidelines may be amended,” the Ministry said.

The current criteria for releasing / ending the quarantine for a person with Covid-19 outside of hospital are:

  1. PCR test samples come out negative
  • Two consecutive negative tests are required 24 hours apart from one another, both for symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, performed 14 days after the initial lab confirmation of the infection.
  • For symptomatic cases, at least 3 days without a fever (without the use of antipyretics) need to have preceded and respiratory symptoms must have subsided prior to taking a sample for the first repeat test.

2. If the repeat sample tests positive (after at least 14 days have passed from the initial positive exam) the person remains in isolation for one more week and the isolation ends when that time frame expires (three weeks from the initial diagnosis) without the requirement for further PCR respiratory samples. A repeat check after the end of the aforementioned period can be done on a voluntary basis.

If No 1 or 2 applies then the person can go back to work while adhering to personal protective measures, hand hygiene and social distancing, and as regards the use of a face mask there applies the guidelines in place for the general population and workers as per the relevant decrees.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleTwo new Covid cases in education and repatriations
Next articleUK to reopen thousands of shops in easing of coronavirus lockdown

Top Stories

World

WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...
Read more
World

UK to reopen thousands of shops in easing of coronavirus lockdown

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, setting out...
Read more
Local

Repeat positive cases ‘released’ three weeks from first diagnosis

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued instructions on Friday on the release / ending of isolation for patients who tested positive to Covid-19 but are not...
Read more
Local

Two new Covid cases in education and repatriations

Josephine Koumettou -
Two new coronavirus cases were reported today by the health ministry, a drop from yesterday's eight, out of a total of 2128 tests, raising...
Read more
Local

Minister: Back to school for 769 pupils with disabilities

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  More than 760 children with disabilities who were told they could not go back to school when primary and lower secondary schools reopened last...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more
Local Food

Honey Balls

Bouli Hadjioannou -
As you stroll down Onasagorou street in the old city of Nicosia and suddenly feel the need for something sweet, follow the smell of...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus with Oregano

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg octopus ½ tsp dry oregano Pepper 3 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice Preparation: Clean the octopus thoroughly under cold running water. Place the octopus...
Read more
Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two new Covid cases in education and repatriations

Josephine Koumettou -
Two new coronavirus cases were reported today by the health ministry, a drop from yesterday's eight, out of a total of 2128 tests, raising...
Read more
Local

Minister: Back to school for 769 pupils with disabilities

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  More than 760 children with disabilities who were told they could not go back to school when primary and lower secondary schools reopened last...
Read more
Local

Police to step up checks at restaurants, cafes after weekend of ‘lack of discipline’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police will step up checks at restaurants and other catering establishments amid fears that distancing and other rules were being broken by customers set...
Read more
Local

Sampling for Covid in schools continues, completed tests near 7,000

Josephine Koumettou -
The Education Ministry said on Monday that 6,900 Coronavirus tests have been fulfilled island-wide in kindergartens, primary and secondary schools as mobile units continue...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros