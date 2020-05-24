Repatriates make 7 out of 8 new coronavirus cases reported today

Repatriates made 7 out of eight new coronavirus cases reported today by the health ministry out of a total of 1953 tests, raising the number to 935, including 12 at the British Bases.

One new infection emerged from contact tracing of a confirmed case.

This compares to yesterday’s results, with no cases for the first time since March 9 when the first 2 cases were recorded.

The following tests were carried out on Sunday:

None from 10,000 tests of hairdressers and catering establishments (190 tests today)

None from hospital labs (144 tests today)

None from the schools (704 tests today)

None from 20000 tests in the retail and construction sectors (200 tests today)

One through tracing of contacts of confirmed cases (142 tests today)

None from special health groups (127 tests today)

None from private initiative (81 tests today)

Seven from repatriations (365 tests today)

At 3 pm on Sunday, there were five patients at Famagusta Hospital one in the increased care unit.

There are still two intubated patients in the ICU of Nicosia Hospital. Two other patients are also being treated there but are not intubated.

Cyprus recorded its first two cases on March 9. Positive cases have been recorded for every day since then although the number has been consistently in single digits since April 29.

The highest number recorded on a single day was 58 on April 1.