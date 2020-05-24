News Local Repatriates make 7 out of 8 new coronavirus cases reported today

Repatriates make 7 out of 8 new coronavirus cases reported today

Coronavirus: Another 13 confirmed cases in northern Cyprus
Repatriates made 7 out of eight new coronavirus cases reported today by the health ministry out of a total of 1953 tests, raising the number to 935, including 12 at the British Bases.
One new infection emerged from contact tracing of a confirmed case.
This compares to yesterday’s results, with no cases for the first time since March 9 when the first 2 cases were recorded.

The following tests were carried out on Sunday:

  • None from 10,000 tests of hairdressers and catering establishments (190 tests today)
  • None from hospital labs (144 tests today)
  • None from the schools (704 tests today)
  • None from 20000 tests in the retail and construction sectors (200 tests today)
  • One through tracing of contacts of confirmed cases (142 tests today)
  • None from special health groups (127 tests today)
  • None from private initiative (81 tests today)
  • Seven from repatriations (365 tests today)

At 3 pm on Sunday, there were five patients at Famagusta Hospital  one in the increased care unit.

There are still two intubated patients in the ICU of Nicosia Hospital. Two other patients are also being treated there but are not intubated.

Cyprus recorded its first two cases on March 9. Positive cases have been recorded for every day since then although the number has been consistently in single digits since April 29.

The highest number recorded on a single day was 58 on April 1.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleIt’s merciless-Major blaze near the Panayia Evangelistria chapel in Xylofagou

Top Stories

Local

Repatriates make 7 out of 8 new coronavirus cases reported today

Constantinos Tsintas -
Repatriates made 7 out of eight new coronavirus cases reported today by the health ministry out of a total of 1953 tests, raising the number...
Read more
Local

It’s merciless-Major blaze near the Panayia Evangelistria chapel in Xylofagou

Constantinos Tsintas -
  It's been a very difficult day for the fire and forestry departments as more than a dozen fires broke out all over Cyprus. A major...
Read more
Local

Second fire at Diorios-Kapouti area in north-6th front today

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A second fire has broken out in the Diorios-Kapouti area in the Turkish-occupied north, a week after a massive blaze caused major destruction in...
Read more
Local

Malta-Greece top low risk, Switzerland-Czech Republic higher risk for visitors to Cyprus

Constantinos Tsintas -
The Health Ministry announced the results of an epidemiological risk assessment, in an attempt to classify low and higher risk countries, when international airports...
Read more
Local

Major Achna fire under control after burning farms, animals and tractors (update)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A dramatic effort by a strong ground fire fighting force, a Russian Gamov helicopter and dozens of locals, brought a major blaze in the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more
Local Food

“Frappe” Greek iced coffee

Andreas Nicolaides -
Frappé coffee (also Greek frappé or café frappé Greek: φραπές, frapés) is a Greek foam-covered iced coffee drink made from instant coffee (generally, spray-dried...
Read more
Local Food

A guide of Summer fruits from Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
Cyprus summer love! Cyprus summer fruits! So, what are the summer fruits which can be bought in Cyprus? Watermelon A Cypriot summer is not complete without...
Read more
Local Food

Stuffed vine leaves with artichokes (Lenten)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Blanch the vine leaves in hot water. For the stuffing, finely chop the artichokes and the onions and sauté in olive oil until translucent....
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

It’s merciless-Major blaze near the Panayia Evangelistria chapel in Xylofagou

Constantinos Tsintas -
  It's been a very difficult day for the fire and forestry departments as more than a dozen fires broke out all over Cyprus. A major...
Read more
Local

Second fire at Diorios-Kapouti area in north-6th front today

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A second fire has broken out in the Diorios-Kapouti area in the Turkish-occupied north, a week after a massive blaze caused major destruction in...
Read more
Local

Malta-Greece top low risk, Switzerland-Czech Republic higher risk for visitors to Cyprus

Constantinos Tsintas -
The Health Ministry announced the results of an epidemiological risk assessment, in an attempt to classify low and higher risk countries, when international airports...
Read more
Local

Major Achna fire under control after burning farms, animals and tractors (update)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A dramatic effort by a strong ground fire fighting force, a Russian Gamov helicopter and dozens of locals, brought a major blaze in the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros