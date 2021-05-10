Rents for holiday homes in 2021

InsiderEconomyRents for holiday homes in 2021

Holiday homes have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices will this year range in relatively low levels compared to 2019. Already prices fell a lot in 2020 and this years there seem to have stabilized.

So, with the new facts, rental prices in Famagusta range between 6 and 10 euros per s.m from 10-12 per s.m in 2020 and 18-22 per s.m in 2019, with the drop reaching 54.55%.

In Larnaca rental prices range between 8-12 per s.m. from 10-12 per s.m. in 2020 with prices remaining almost at the same levels. The difference is big if we compare with 2019 when prices were 18-22 per s.m.

In Limassol rental prices are 16-35 per s.m. from 20-40 per s.m. in 2020 with the drop reaching 12.5%.  In 2019, prices were 20-60 per s.m. with the drop being 41.66%

In Paphos district rental prices will be 6-12 per s.m. from 10-12 per s.m. in 2020. In 2019, prices were 20-24 per s.m. with the drop being 50%.

By gavriella
