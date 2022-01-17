NewsWorldRenowned Greek painter Fassianos dies at 86

Renowned Greek painter Fassianos dies at 86

Greek Painter Fassianos Attends A Presentation Ceremony Of The Medal Of The Athens' Marathon, In Athens
Greek Painter Fassianos Attends A Presentation Ceremony Of The Medal Of The Athens' Marathon, In Athens

Modern painter Alekos Fassianos, one of Greece‘s most famous artists, died at the age of 86 on Sunday after a long illness, local media reported.

A graduate of the Athens Academy of Fine Arts, he moved to Paris in 1960 to study lithography where he met several artists and writers.

Influenced by abstract art, Fassianos adopted a personal anthropocentric style. His paintings were exhibited around the world, including in Paris, London, Tokyo and New York, and he was given awards by the French and Russian governments.

Greece doesn’t have anymore a great artist who gave lavishly colour to its everyday life,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMostly sunny on Monday, with moderate winds
Next articleAustralia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year’s Open

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros