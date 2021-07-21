InsiderEconomyRenos Andreou of McDonald’s Cyprus Dies

Renos Andreou of McDonald’s Cyprus Dies

Renos Andreou, General Manager of McDonald’s Cyprus died today.

He was born in Anglisides village of Larnaca District and in 1976 he went to England for studies. However, he abandoned his studies and joined the restaurant sector of Birmingham.

In the meantime he got married and had two children.

In 1981 he got his own restaurant in Coventry and soon got another one.

In 1992 he returned to Cyprus and four years later he founded Family Restaurants Andreou with his brother Michael, the company that in 1997 brought the McDonald’s to Cyprus after special permission that Michael secured.

Renos Andreou was a philanthropist and through the philanthropic Foundation of McDonalds he was offering to people in need.

He was honest and passionate about his work.

