Renewal of UNFICYP mandate set to be approved on Tuesday

The draft resolution on the renewal of the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) is expected to be approved on Tuesday.

This is what CNA reported on Monday, adding that the draft is currently in the silent procedure at the Security Council and is to be sent to the plenary for approval on Tuesday.

The draft resolution is a revised version of Resolution 2506 of January 2020, with additions concerning issues that arose during the coronavirus pandemic and the cooperation the Security Council wishes to see if a similar situation emerges in the future.

The Council focuses on cooperation between the two sides, the operation of crossing points, and the work of the technical committees.

On the proposed creation of an effective mechanism for direct military contacts between the two sides and interested parties, the Council calls for its timely implementation and encourages the sides to become involved.

The proposal was made by the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar in May. The Security Council also requests updates from the leaders of the two communities.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.