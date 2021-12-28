Renewal of road tax as of 7 January

According to an announcement of the Road Transport Department, Road Tax for 2022 can be paid from 7th January 2022.

Vehicle owners have the option to pay for three, six, nine, or twelve months Road Tax, enabling the cost to be spread across multiple payments.

The last date for Cyprus Road Tax 2022 renewal without paying a fine is 11th March 2021. After this date vehicle owners who have not renewed their road tax will be charged 10 euros and an additional 10% of the amount due for the year.

To renew Road Tax, the vehicle owner must have a valid MOT and Insurance.

All vehicle owners who had renewed their road tax in 2021 but do not intend to do so for 2022 must notify the department that they are immobilising their vehicle by completing the relevant form. Failure to do so will mean the fee remains outstanding. This can be done online at www.mcw.gov.cy.