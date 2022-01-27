Reminder on how to use CovScan Cyprus

Following the Quarantine Decrees of the Ministry of Health (No. 44 dated 3.12.2021 & No. 45 dated 14.12.2021), the Deputy Ministry informs citizens and businesses that the national regulations regarding the checks of the European Digital COVID Certificates (EUDCC) Cyprus through the CovScan Cyprus application, have been adjusted as follows:

The check through the application, which is carried out by scanning the QR code indicated on the certificate, presents as of December 18 the following validity results:

– Green: The certificate is valid and means that the holder of the certificate has completed his/her vaccination scheme or has recovered from COVID-19 disease and in any case its validity period has not elapsed.

– Blue: The certificate is valid and means that the holder of the certificate has undergone a PCR laboratory test with a negative result within the period of time defined in the Decree.

– Yellow / Orange: The certificate is valid and means that the holder of the certificate has undergone a rapid antigen test with a negative result within the period of time defined in the Decree.

– Purple: The vaccination certificate is valid only with the additional presentation of a negative PCR or rapid test result, within the period of time defined in the Decree, which must also be presented in the form of an EUDCC and will be subject to check through the CovScan Cyprus application.

– Red: The certificate is invalid.

The “purple” colour result corresponds to the following cases, for which, according to the Decrees, an additional presentation of a negative PCR or Rapid Test result is required, with the sampling having taken place within the period of time defined in the Decree:

Presentation of a single dose vaccination certificate for a two-dose vaccine and with not more than 35 days having elapsed since the vaccination date. Presentation of a single dose vaccination certificate for a two-dose vaccine and with not more than 14 days having elapsed since the vaccination date. Presentation of a single-dose vaccination certificate for a single-dose vaccine or for two-doses for a double dose vaccine, if more than seven (7) months have elapsed since the last dose.

Citizens who have received an additional booster dose after completing their vaccination scheme (e.g. 3rd dose) can issue their European Digital Certificate for this specific dose via the platform https://www.eudcc.gov.cy/. The European Digital Certificate of the booster dose is scanned by CovScan Cyprus with a green indication (valid).

The EUDCC can be presented in digital form on a mobile phone (smartphone) or in printed form, provided that the QR code is displayed on it.

It is reminded that the following are excluded from the mandatory check through the CovScan Cyprus application:

People aged 65 and over, People aged 14 and under, Turkish Cypriot citizens vaccinated in areas of the Republic of Cyprus, where the Government does not exercise effective control, Tourists (i.e. persons not permanently residing in the Republic and legally entering the Republic) who have been vaccinated in countries other than those of the European Union, the European Economic Area (Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein) or Switzerland, Permanent/legal residents of Cyprus who have been vaccinated in countries other than those of the European Union, the European Economic Area (Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein) or Switzerland, and Individuals who are proven and after a decision of the Medical Council are not recommended to be vaccinated, and who must present the special card issued by the Ministry of Health and at the same time a negative PCR or rapid test on a weekly basis.

The CovScan Cyprus application can be installed on any device which uses Android software and is available for free through Google Play. For instructions on how the application works click on the https://wiki.eudcc.gov.cy/en/COVSCAN_Android_EN.pdf.