Reminder as to the places where a ‟SafePassˮ is required

Following questions by citizens regarding the places where the presentation of a SafePass is required, it is reminded that persons aged 12 and over must have one, and present it in case of a check by authorized SafePass Officers, in the following premises / businesses:

Catering establishments (Restaurants, cafes, bars, snack bars, etc.)

Places of religious worship

Outdoor and in-door theatres, cinemas and performing arts or spectacle halls

Shopping centres and department stores

Social events such as weddings, christenings and funerals

Gyms, dance schools and other sports schools, in accordance with the guidelines by the Cyprus Sports Organisation

Senior People’s homes, nursing homes, accommodation facilities for the chronically ill and other enclosed structures,

Hotels and tourist accommodations

Pre-election gatherings in theatres/amphitheatres, dining areas, houses

Conferences, trade fairs

Casinos

The presentation of evidence is not mandatory for going to the following places:

Hairdressers, beauty parlours

Banks

Departments of the private, public and wider public sector where the public is served

Gambling and betting businesses

Beaches

Out-door picnic areas, dams and zoos.

Farmers’ markets, supermarkets, bakeries, butcheries, fishmongers, fruit markets, minimarkets, kiosks, pharmacies

It is noted that for a SafePass, citizens must present one of the following forms of evidence:

1. Vaccination certificate with at least one dose and after a period of 3 weeks has passed. Citizens can present the Vaccination Card given to them at the vaccination centers, or

2. Proof that a person has contracted COVID-19 in the last 6 months. Citizens may present the release text message or the recovery text message sent to their mobile phone by the Ministry of Health, or

3. If one of the above does not apply, and as a temporary solution, citizens aged 12 and over are given the option to present a negative test certificate, from a PCR or a rapid test, valid for 72 hours. For example, if the test took place on Sunday at 10 a.m., it will be valid until Wednesday at 10 a.m. Citizens may present either the form provided by the different test units or the text message sent to their mobile phone with the result of the test. It is specified that certificates from an antibody test or self-test will not be accepted.