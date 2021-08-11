Remedica-A top of the range pharmaceutical industry

InsiderBusinessRemedica-A top of the range pharmaceutical industry

Remedica is a leading pharmaceutical industry based in Cyprus, and exporting to more than 160 countries.

It was established as a company in 1980 and specialises in the development, production and trading of high quality safe and effective medication for human use.

But its roots go back to 1960 to a different company that produced carbon dioxide at the time.

With a personnel of over 800 people, out of which 59% are women, including 51% of female personnel in management, Remedica realises that it can only achieve its goals through equal investment in its employees.

By Annie Charalambous
