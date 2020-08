Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou said that Cyprus has received quantities of the medicine Remdesivir, strengthening its arsenal in the fight against the corona virus.

In a post on Social Media, Ioannou states:

“At the initiative of European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and through the joint procurement of #EU, we received yesterday a quantity of the drug #remdesivir, thus strengthening our arsenal in the fight against # COVID19.

#Cyprus #MoH”

(Source: Philenews)