Remand renewed for 59 year old man with cannabis plant nursery

 

A 59 year old from Larnaca will remain in custody for a further four days in connection with the discovery of a cannabis plant nursery at his home, on September 25th.

A 34 year old  is also in custody.

The 18 cannabis plants were discovered during an anti-drug squad search last Saturday, along with a magic mushroom nursery.

The plants were confiscated, as were two magic mushroom production systems, and other tools for the cultivation and production of mushrooms.

The Larnaca anti-drug squad is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
