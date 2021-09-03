PhotosRemains of Hurricane Ida pass over the U.S. Capitol

Remains of Hurricane Ida pass over the U.S. Capitol

Raindrops are illuminated by a camera flash, as the Hurricane Ida passes over the region, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Source:REUTERS/Tom Brenner

