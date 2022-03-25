Relaxations on Covid measures in the next 10 days if hospitalizations remain stable

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas on Friday said Covid-19 infections are on the rise in recent days but hospitalisations remain stable and if this continues then more relaxations will be announced in the next 10 days.

Talking to journalists in Paphos Hadjipantela also said that at this point in time one should monitor hospitalisations rather than cases.

If hospitalisations remain stable as they are now then there will be more relaxations of protective measures in the next ten days, he added.

Replying to a question as to the likelihood of abolishing the mandatory safe pass requirement for more establishments, the Minister of Health noted that he will have to wait to hear what the experts have to say before he announces any more relaxations.

Referring to the administration of the fourth vaccine dose, Hadjipantela said that it has been approved by the Cabinet, adding that an announcement will be issued by Monday and that it should start being administered in the coming days.

To begin with, he noted, the fourth dose will be administered to people over 70 years of age who have had their third dose over five months ago and people who suffer from certain other diseases.