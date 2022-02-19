Relaxation of measures as of Monday, according to Health Minister’s decree

The relaxation of measures aiming to restrain COVID-19, comes into effect as of Monday, 21 February, according to the decree issued by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela on Friday.

The relaxations include lifting the entry ban for those who have not completed their vaccination regime in restaurants, nightclubs, stadiums, theatre, cinema, weddings, christenings and hotels or tourist accommodations.

Entry is allowed by showing a SafePass in the form of a 24-hour rapid antigen test or a complete vaccination regime or a valid COVID-19 recovery certification.

According to the decree, the increase of the maximum number of persons in restaurants nightclubs, music and dance halls, weddings and christenings from 200 to 250 has been approved, provided all health protocols are complied with. The increase of the number of persons per table in the above establishments from 8 to 12 has also been approved.

In addition, from Monday onward, a total of 20 people will be allowed to attend private gatherings (excluding children up to 12 years of age).

Children aged 4 and over attending kindergarten and pre-elementary schools will have to undergo a weekly rapid test, according to the decree.

From Monday, 21 February, the percentage of teleworking in companies will be reduced from 50% to 25%. Those who test positive or are close contacts of a positive case will self-isolate and work from home.

All surgeries can be resumed as of 28 February while patients will continue to be referred to the emergency rooms of private hospitals to help decongest state hospitals.

The cabinet also decided to require workers at daycare facilities, transitional reception centres and children’s daycare facilities to show a negative PCR test with a 72 hour validity or a 24-hour Rapid Test or complete vaccination regime or a valid COVID-19 recovery certificate.

From Monday, capacity at stadiums is increased to 70% and at 75% at cinemas and theatres.

All measures will continue to be in effect until 14th March.

(CNA)