Regular diagnostic tests for vaccinated people if Covid situation gets worse

The Health Ministry is examining the possibility of submitting vaccinated people to regular diagnostic tests if Cyprus’s epidemiological image gets worse, Margarita Kyriakou, the Ministry’s spokesperson said.

Speaking on state broadcaster, Kyriakou described the extension of current measures imposed at present to avoid further increase of confirmed cases.

She also did not exclude stricter measures in case things get worse or if facts about the pandemic change. She also noted that the Ministry does not intend to proceed with a new lockdown.