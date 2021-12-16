Registrations of students in January, in the shadow of Covid-19

NewsLocalRegistrations of students in January, in the shadow of Covid-19

The Education Ministry released information regarding the registrations of children in public kindergartens and primary schools for the year 2022-2023. Specifically the period of registrations has been expanded to avoid too many people at schools together and at the same time the process has changed in order to reduce the physical presence of the parents as much as possible.

The registration of the students will take place from 10 until 14 January 2022 and it is noted that there will not be a new registration period except in cases when there is a valid reason preventing the registration at that period.

It is also noted that no additional classes will be approved.

Regarding all-day schools, it is noted that classes last until 15:05 or until 16:00 except Wednesdays when it children leave at 13.05.

