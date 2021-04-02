Registration of new voters for May 30 parliamentary elections expires Friday, April 2

The deadline for new voters to register for the May 30 parliamentary elections in Cyprus is today, Friday, with the election service saying interest is low.

Teenagers who will turn 18 by the date of the elections can also register on the electoral list by end of day on Friday.

According to the election service’s website, applicants must be Cypriot citizens over 18 and a permanent resident of Cyprus in the last six months before the submission of the application.

To register, people must complete an application which can be found at the offices of the district administrations and citizen service centres, the election service or online at the website of the interior ministry at www.moi.gov.cy.

The service also announced that overseas polling stations will be available for voters abroad who are already registered or will be registered by Friday.

Cyprus voters who live abroad must complete an application expressing their interest to vote by Friday. The application can be found at and submitted to the embassies in Greece and UK, at the interior ministry’s website www.moi.gov.cy and at the district administrations and citizen service centres.