Registration of motor vehicles in Cyprus down 20.3% in January-August 2020

The total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 20.3% to 24,969 in January-August 2020, from 31,336 in January-August 2019, according CyStat.

Passenger saloon cars decreased to 19,423 from 25,450 in January-August 2019, recording a fall of 23.7%.

Of the total passenger saloon cars, 6,822 or 35.1% were new and 12,601 or 64.9% were used cars.

In August 2020, the total registrations of motor vehicles numbered 3,217, recording a decrease of 1.0% compared to August 2019.

Passenger saloon cars registered a fall of 2.8% to 2,560.

Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 17.7% to 2,988 in January-August 2020, compared to 3,632 in January-August 2019.

In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 19.0% to 2,523, heavy goods vehicles by 8.0% to 357 and road tractors (units of trailers) by 16.3% to 108.

Mopeds < 50cc recorded a decrease of 32.6% to 128 in January-August 2020, compared to 190 in the corresponding period of the previous year. Motorbikes > 50cc increased to 1,932 in January-August 2020, compared to 1,654 in January-August 2019, recording an increase of 16.8%.

(CNA)