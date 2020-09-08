Insider Business Registration of motor vehicles in Cyprus down 20.3% in January-August 2020

Registration of motor vehicles in Cyprus down 20.3% in January-August 2020

The total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 20.3% to 24,969 in January-August 2020, from 31,336 in January-August 2019, according CyStat.

Passenger saloon cars decreased to 19,423 from 25,450 in January-August 2019, recording a fall of 23.7%.

Of the total passenger saloon cars, 6,822 or 35.1% were new and 12,601 or 64.9% were used cars.

In August 2020, the total registrations of motor vehicles numbered 3,217, recording a decrease of 1.0% compared to August 2019.

Passenger saloon cars registered a fall of 2.8% to 2,560.

Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 17.7% to 2,988 in January-August 2020, compared to 3,632 in January-August 2019.

In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 19.0% to 2,523, heavy goods vehicles by 8.0% to 357 and road tractors (units of trailers) by 16.3% to 108.

Mopeds < 50cc recorded a decrease of 32.6% to 128 in January-August 2020, compared to 190 in the corresponding period of the previous year. Motorbikes > 50cc increased to 1,932 in January-August 2020, compared to 1,654 in January-August 2019, recording an increase of 16.8%.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleGDP down by 11.6% and employment down by 0.9% in Cyprus in 2Q 2020
Next articleSyllouris – Lavrov reaffirm will for cooperation

Top Stories

Local

One new coronavirus case detected out of 2.797 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 1 new case of the SARS-CoV-II virus was detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Nationwide research for Covid-19 immunity in Cyprus’ population

Maria Bitar -
A new research is being carried out in Cyprus in order to obtain a series of data in relation to the new coronavirus with...
Read more
Local

Orange alert for extremely high temperatures for Wednesday

Maria Bitar -
An orange alert for extremely high temperatures is in effect for Wednesday as these are set to reach a minimum of 41°C inland. The alert...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ FM asks Russia to intervene for Turkey to terminate its provocations

Maria Bitar -
Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the rest of the P5 must intervene at this point in time for...
Read more
Local

Syllouris – Lavrov reaffirm will for cooperation

Maria Bitar -
The mutual will of Russia and Cyprus to further strengthen relations, including parliamentary cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral level, was expressed on Tuesday...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Only four out of 10 hotels in Nicosia currently in operation

Annie Charalambous -
Only four out of 10 hotels in the capital of Nicosia are now operating with the coronavirus having gravely affected them, Philenews reported on...
Read more
Business

AstroBank CEO Loizides steps down, replaced by Vourakis

Annie Charalambous -
The Board of Directors of AstroBank Public Company Limited has accepted the resignation for personal reasons of the lender's CEO Constantinos Loizides (photo) and...
Read more
Business

Bank of Cyprus again set to reduce staff-related costs

Annie Charalambous -
Bank of Cyprus is set to reduce staff-related costs with changes in salaries and early retirement and part time employment options again on the...
Read more
Business

Completion and delivery of two additional photovoltaic parks

Andreas Nicolaides -
Two additional photovoltaic parks, with a total capacity of 2.5MW were completed and connected to the EAC national network, from L&T Sun Power Ltd....
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros