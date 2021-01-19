Registration of motor vehicles from the UK

Following Brexit, the Road Transport Department, of the Ministry of Transport Communication and Works, announced the Regulations which now apply for the registration of vehicles, which originate from the UK.

Vehicle of Category M1 (passenger vehicle with 8 passenger seats without the driver)

The vehicle can be registered provided that, on the date of its arrival at a Cyprus Republic Port, it is not more than five years of age, calculated from the date that the vehicle was first registered as new in any country.

It is clarified that the above does not apply for vehicles of category M1 which are already transferred or imported in the Republic from the UK and not registered yet and for vehicles that will be on board (shipped) to a Cyprus Republic Port until Monday 15/2/2021. These vehicles can be registered any time in the future, irrespective of their age.

For the registration of a category M1 vehicle, the original UK Registration Certificate – V5c shall accompany the vehicle and a recent roadworthiness certificate shall be issued in Cyprus. Also, a European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA) should have been issued covering the vehicle, otherwise a Single Vehicle Approval must be issued in Cyprus.

The UK Registration Certificate – V5c (issued until 31/12/2020), is considered as sufficient evidence that a WVTA was issued for the vehicle, provided that it is indicated on the certificate. The indication can be found on point “K” (Type Approval Number) of V5c in the form, «e4*2007/46*0186*11». In case such indication does not appear on V5c, a Single Vehicle Approval must be issued in Cyprus before registration.

Vehicles of Category M2 and M3 (buses) and Category N1, N2 and N3 (for the carriage of goods – double-cabins, pick-ups, trucks)

They are registered irrespective of their age provided that –

(ι) evidence is presented or exists proving that their emissions (engine) comply with the EU legislation (standards) at the time of the first registration of the vehicle as new in any country, and

(ιι) they are equipped with an Antilock Braking System (A.B.S.).

The UK Registration Certificate – V5c (issued until 31/12/2020), is considered again as sufficient evidence that the requirement of paragraph B(i) above is complied with, provided that the engine of the vehicle, as presented at the inspection for registration, is the same as the one referred to in V5c. In case the engine is different, a proof that the new engine complies with the respective “EURO” standard will be needed (such as a verification letter from the manufacturer or their representative and/or sufficient data from the technical manual of the engine, etc).

Vehicles of Category L (mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles, quatricycles)

They are registered irrespective of their age provided that they are accompanied by the European Certificate of Conformity (CoC) of the vehicle which was valid on the date of the first registration of the vehicle as new in any country. A valid/formal copy issued by the manufacturer or their representative is also accepted.

In addition, V5c (issued until 31/12/2020) is also accepted, as sufficient evidence that a WVTA exists for the vehicle (thus a CoC has been issued), provided that V5c includes the relevant WVTA indication.

