Insider Economy Registration of motor vehicles drops significantly in first two months of 2021

The registration of motor vehicles in Cyprus in February 2021 decreased to 3,123, or by 15.9% compared to February 2020, according to a report released Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.  Passenger saloon cars registration fell by 16.2% to 2,478.

Compared to January 2021, total vehicle registrations decreased by 9%, while passenger saloon registrations decreased by 9.9%.

The total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 16.4% to 6,554 in January-February 2021, from 7,842 in January-February 2020.

Passenger saloon cars decreased to 5,229 from 6,309 in January-February 2020, recording a fall of 17.1%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 1,777 or 34.0% were new and 3,452 or 66% were used cars.,

Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 29.0% to 721 in January-February 2021, compared to 1,016 in January-February 2020. In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 33.1% to 592, heavy goods vehicles by 22.2% to 77, while road tractors (units of trailers) increased by 62.5% to 52.

Mopeds < 50cc recorded an increase of 68.2% to 37 in January-February 2021, compared to 22 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Motorbikes > 50cc increased to 483 in January-February 2021, compared to 406 in January-February 2020, recording an increase of 19%.

(CNA)

