Registration of motor vehicles down 17.1% in eleven months of 2020

Total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 17.1% to 36,079 in January-November 2020, from 43,530 in January-November 2019, according to Statistical Service’s report “Registration of Motor Vehicles” for the period January-November 2020.

Passenger saloon cars decreased to 28,257 from 35,136 in January-November 2019, recording a fall of 19.6%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 9,566 or 33.9% were new and 18,691 or 66.1% were used cars.

In November 2020, the total registrations of motor vehicles numbered 3,802, recording a decrease of 2.8% compared to November 2019. Passenger saloon cars registered a fall of 2.8% to 3,034.

Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 20.0% to 4.195 in January-November 2020, compared to 5.243 in January-November 2019. In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 22.4% to 3.512, heavy goods vehicles by 3.4% to 517 and road tractors (units of trailers) by 8.3% to 166.

Mopeds < 50cc recorded a decrease of 29.4% to 192 in January-November 2020, compared to 272 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Mechanised cycles > 50cc increased to 2,731 in January-November 2020, compared to 2,318 in January-November 2019, recording an increase of 17.8%.

(CNA)

By gavriella
