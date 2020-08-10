Registration of motor vehicles declines by 8.9% in July 2020

The total registrations of motor vehicles in July 2020 numbered 4,227, recording a decrease of 8.9% compared to July 2019, the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus announced on Monday.

Passenger saloon cars registered a fall of 13% to 3,230.

According to a report titled “Registration of Motor Vehicles” for the period January-July 2020, the total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 22.6% to 21,752 in January-July 2020, from 28,088 in January-July 2019.

Passenger saloon cars decreased to 16,863 from 22,816 in January-July 2019, recording a fall of 26.1%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 6,078 or 36% were new and 10,785 or 64% were used cars.

Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 17.5% to 2,672 in January-July 2020, compared to 3,239 in January-July 2019.

In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 18.6% to 2,260, heavy goods vehicles by 6.7% to 318 and road tractors (units of trailers) by 21.7% to 94.

Mopeds < 50cc recorded a decrease of 41.9% to 108 in January-July 2020, compared to 186 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Mechanised cycles > 50cc increased to 1,667 in January-July 2020, compared to 1,477 in January-July 2019, recording an increase of 12.9%.

Source: CNA