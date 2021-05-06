Registered unemployed up 12.6% in April

The number of registered unemployed increased by 12.6% on an annual basis in April 2021, the Statistical Service of Cyprus announced on Thursday.

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labor Offices on the last day of April 2021, reached 32,186 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for April 2021 increased to 34,288 persons in comparison to 31,673 in the previous month.

In comparison with April 2020, an increase of 3,595 persons or 12,6% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sector of trade (an increase of 1,168), construction (an increase of 840), professional, scientific and technical activities (an increase of 411), manufacturing (an increase of 404), education (an increase of 346) and to the newcomers in the labor market (an increase of 1,076).

It is noted that according to the information of the Department of Labour, the comparison of the data since March 2020 and onwards, with the data of the previous months is not considered safe. This is due to the implementation by the Public Employment Service of the extraordinary measures announced by the Ministry of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance for automatic renewals of registered unemployed and new registrations of unemployed people without their physical presence in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

(CNA)