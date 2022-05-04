Reggae Spring Gathering in Nicosia on May 14

For those who have been waiting – finally the Reggae Spring Gathering is back! So, get ready and bring your friends for some dancing and chilling at Eirinis Garden (Municipal Garden Nicosia) on Saturday, May 14.
★★ Powered by the Rhythm in Green Sound ★★
Line-up:
★ Rhythm in Green Sound
★ Dub Thomas
★ Dj Monday
★ Constantinos
★ Flea Market – Arts & Crafts Exhibition*
★ Kid’s Corner
★ Drinks and Snacks
When Saturday, May 14 from 4 pm till 11 pm
Where Nicosia municipal gardens
Free Entrance
Info 70007102
* If you are interested in participating in the market and the exhibition please contact the organisers by phone or send a private message
Event by Easy Going Productions