Reggae Spring Gathering in Nicosia on May 14

For those who have been waiting – finally the Reggae Spring Gathering is back! So, get ready and bring your friends for some dancing and chilling at Eirinis Garden (Municipal Garden Nicosia) on Saturday, May 14.

★★ Powered by the Rhythm in Green Sound ★★

Line-up:

★ Rhythm in Green Sound

★ Dub Thomas

★ Dj Monday

★ Constantinos

★ Flea Market – Arts & Crafts Exhibition*

★ Kid’s Corner

★ Drinks and Snacks

When Saturday, May 14 from 4 pm till 11 pm

Where Nicosia municipal gardens

Location

Facebook Page

Free Entrance

Info 70007102

* If you are interested in participating in the market and the exhibition please contact the organisers by phone or send a private message

Event by Easy Going Productions