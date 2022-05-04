Whats OnConcertsReggae Spring Gathering in Nicosia on May 14

Reggae Spring Gathering in Nicosia on May 14

279898899 4980248248691116 8001573321278205344 N
279898899 4980248248691116 8001573321278205344 N

For those who have been waiting – finally the Reggae Spring Gathering is back! So, get ready and bring your friends for some dancing and chilling at Eirinis Garden (Municipal Garden Nicosia) on Saturday, May 14.

★★ Powered by the Rhythm in Green Sound ★★
Line-up:
★ Rhythm in Green Sound
★ Dub Thomas
★ Dj Monday
★ Constantinos

★ Flea Market – Arts & Crafts Exhibition*
★ Kid’s Corner
★ Drinks and Snacks

When Saturday, May 14 from 4 pm till 11 pm
Where Nicosia municipal gardens
Location
Facebook Page
Free Entrance
Info 70007102

* If you are interested in participating in the market and the exhibition please contact the organisers by phone or send a private message

Event by Easy Going Productions

 

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article17-year-old girl admits firing shots
Next articleHealth Minister visits 20-year-old man injured during football incidents

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros