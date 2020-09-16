News Local Refugees, asylum seekers, migrants get vocational training

Refugees, asylum seekers, migrants get vocational training

Decree widens employment criteria for asylum seekers

The vocational training program “First Step” has been successfully completed with more than 300 people from third countries – refugees, asylum seekers and migrants – taking part, a press release said on Wednesday.

The program aimed at facilitating their integration in the labour market in Cyprus, and its duration was 18 months. It started on February 1, 2019 and concluded in September 2020.

The training courses included two phases and the first one included training on employment policies and legislation, soft skills development and professional development skills.

The second phase included vocational training courses on a specific profession: food safety and health, basic customer service and sales principles, logistics, hotel and leisure management, and basic accounting principles/cash till.

Supplementary English language lessons facilitated the participation of the participants in the two training phases.

The project awarded a scholarship to Widad Al Banna, a recognized refugee from Palestine, at the European University of Cyprus.

Those interested may visit the website and watch the video of participants and educators’ experiences at http://www.firststep.com.cy/gallery/video/

“First Step” is co-funded by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and the Republic of Cyprus.

It’s a pilot project implemented for the first time in Cyprus and will serve as best practice for similar projects in the near future and namely during the new Multi-lingual Program of the AMIF (2021 – 2027).

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFive Covid-19 patients treated at Reference Hospital
Next articleEuropean Council’s Michel in Cyprus for talks-UPDATED

Top Stories

World

New migrant centres to be built with tighter security controls following Lesbos fire

Maria Bitar -
Greece's migration minister said today that new migrant facilities that will replace island camps will operate under strict security, following the fire at Moria...
Read more
World

Hardalias announces tighter coronavirus measures for Attica

Maria Bitar -
Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias announced the tightening of preventive restrictions for the Attica and Trikala regions, speaking at...
Read more
Local

Two Kiti Bishopric staff members test positive for covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Two staff members of Larnaca district's Kiti Bishopric have tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined for 14-days while the Bishop himself went on...
Read more
World

Turkish police detain 106 over alleged Gulen links

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish police detained more than 100 people, mostly soldiers on active duty, in an operation on Wednesday targeting supporters of the Muslim preacher who...
Read more
Local

Commission President says Turkey has no excuse to intimidate neighbours

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has no excuse to intimidate its neighbours and only dialogue in good faith is the way forward for lasting solutions and stability, Commission...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two Kiti Bishopric staff members test positive for covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Two staff members of Larnaca district's Kiti Bishopric have tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined for 14-days while the Bishop himself went on...
Read more
Local

Commission President says Turkey has no excuse to intimidate neighbours

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has no excuse to intimidate its neighbours and only dialogue in good faith is the way forward for lasting solutions and stability, Commission...
Read more
Local

AC units to be installed gradually in all public schools

Maria Bitar -
The request of thousands of teachers, students and parents for the installation of air conditioning units in all public schools has finally been approved...
Read more
Local

Five-year-old girl left waiting for school bus that never came to pick her up

Maria Bitar -
A five-year-old girl was left stranded alone in a pre-primary classroom in Choirokoitia area after the school bus never came to pick her up,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros