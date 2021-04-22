NewsLocalReference Hospital’s occupancy at 100% again; 28-year-old among patients

Reference Hospital’s occupancy at 100% again; 28-year-old among patients

A 28-year-old is being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a Reference Hospital for COVID-19, while its occupancy is 100% for the second time in two days.

As Amalia Hadjiyianni, scientific director of the Famagusta and Larnaca General Hospitals, said, today Tuesday, there are 75 patients in the hospital, including six at the ICU. In fact there are no beds available, even though it is expected that 6-7 patients will be discharged at noon.

Regarding the average age of patients, she said that it is 59, noting, however, that there are all ages in the hospital, including a young man of 28 and an old woman of 86.

Hadjiyianni said that the epidemiological picture of Cyprus is serious and the worst part is that young people are now affected.

She stressed once again the need to respect health measures and to proceed with the vaccination when our turn arrives.

 

