Reference Hospital decorated for Christmas giving hope to patients

The staff of the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as a Reference establishment, will work normally during the holidays, supporting the patients suffering from COVID-19, hospital’s head Amalia Hadjiyianni said.

Speaking to CNA, Hadjiyianni expressed hope that the vaccine against COVID will help people.

Celebrations this year, will be different due to the restrictive measures.

She added that the hospital has been decorated for Christmas and there is low Christmas music being hears sending a message of hope to everyone.

In reply to a relevant question, she said that tomorrow’s Christmas lunch and dinner for the staff and the patients will be offered by the Metropolis of Konstania-Famagusta.