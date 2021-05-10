Reference Hospital at 65% capacity

NewsLocalReference Hospital at 65% capacity

The capacity of the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, has been reduced to 65%, Amalia Hadjiyianni, scientific director of the Famagusta and Larnaca General Hospitals, said.

She added currently there are 49 patients, including five in Increased Care Units, while 11 patients will be discharged at noon today.

She also said that the average age of the patients being treated at the Reference Hospital is 30, with the youngest patient being 31 and the oldest 91.

In reply to a relevant question, Hadhiyianni said that from all patients of the Hospital only one patient has been vaccinated. He unfortunately got sick very quickly after his vaccination and did not have the time to have antibodies.

