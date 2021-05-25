Reference Hospital at 18.6% capacity

The capacity of the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, has been reduced to 18.6%, Amalia Hadjiyianni, scientific director of the Famagusta and Larnaca General Hospitals, said.

She added currently there are 14 patients, including one in the Increased Care Unit

She also said that the average age of the patients being treated at the Reference Hospital has also been reduced since the youngest patient is 33 and the oldest 79.

In reply to a relevant question, Hadhiyianni said that from all patients of the Hospital only one patient has been vaccinated. He unfortunately got sick very quickly after his vaccination and did not have the time to have antibodies.

She also said that works on two new wars should be completed by the end of June.