Reference Hospital at 100% occupancy

Today, Tuesday, 20 April January, the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, has reached 100% occupancy since 75 patients of COVID-19 are being treated there.

Out of the 75 patients, eight are in the Increased Care Unit since they need to be more closely monitored and 19 people are bed ridden.

A total of 44 patients of coronavirus are being treated at the Larnaca General Hospital in a COVID-19 unit.

Some 71 people are being treated at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, waiting for the two week safety period to finish, so they can go home.

(philenews)