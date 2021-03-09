Reference Hospital almost full of COVID-19 patients

Once again, the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, is full of patients, reaching 92% capacity, Amalia Hatzigianni, scientific director of the General Hospitals of Larnaca – Famagusta, said.

She pointed out that after vaccinations the average age of patients has gone down to 64 since fortunately no senior citizens are treated there now.s

She noted that the patients are aged from 17 to 60 and most of them and their conditions are not serious.

She underlined that after a year of treating COVID-19 patients, the staff has become more experienced and have upgraded the quality of services, something that the people value.

(philenews)