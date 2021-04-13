Reduction of confirmed cases among ages that have been vaccinated

Data collected by the Health Ministry’s Epidemiological Monitoring Unit proves the effectiveness of the vaccinations regarding COVID-19 confirmed cases and hospitalization.

According to the data, the number of confirmed cases among the age groups that have been vaccinated has been greatly reduced recently, at the time when there is an increase among the younger ages.

Specifically, almost six in 10 confirmed cases recorded during the period 1-10 April 2021 had to do with people aged 19-50. Out of 4,737 confirmed cases, 1,008 (21.3%) were related to people aged 19-29, 907 (19.1%) people aged 30-39, and 707 (14.9%) people aged 40-49.