Reduced isolation time for close contacts of Covid-infected people

New protocol rules on close contacts of Covid-infected people in Cyprus come in effect on Monday.

Specifically, the time of self-isolation will be reduced from 14 to 10 days following a decision taken by the Cabinet.

A Health Ministry press release also said that close contacts will be able to be released earlier than the tenth day as long as they have a negative PCR test result on the seventh day or later since the one declared a close contact. But they will have to bear the cost of the PCR.

Close contacts that have to be self-isolated are those who have not been vaccinated, or have completed their vaccination schedule more than seven months ago.

Also, people who have not completed their vaccination schedule, and people who have been infected with the virus more than 90 days ago.