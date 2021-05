The redevelopment of Tseri Avenue is getting nearer since according to Mayor of Strovolos Andreas Papacharalambous, calls for tenders for the project will be made in the summer.

According to him and according to the timetable set, work must begin around the end of the year even though this will depend on the tenders.

The project is budgeted at 7 million euros and it is estimated that it will be completed in around 24 months.