Red heat alert tomorrow-A high of 44 in a late summer heatwave grip

Red heat alert tomorrow-A high of 44 in a late summer heatwave grip

New yellow alert as heat wave continues

 

The Met Office has issued a red heat alert for tomorrow, as temperatures are expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius inland and soaring up to 36 in certain coastal regions.

The warm air current affecting Cyprus is set to persist at least until Thursday, with the met office upgrading an earlier orange alert issued for Monday with a high of 43 inland and 34 over the coast.

The warning is set for noon tomorrow through to five, with vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses advised to stay indoors.

By Constantinos Tsintas
