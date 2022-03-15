Red Cross: Humanitarian aid to migrants

NewsLocalRed Cross: Humanitarian aid to migrants

The Cyprus Red Cross is offering sanitary ware, clothing and footwear to migrants, supporting the government, in its role as an auxiliary body of the authorities for humanitarian issues, an announcement read. It also added that the Red Cross is offering hygiene kits to all new migrants at the Pournara Center in Kokkinotrimithia.

According to the announcement, CODECA in collaboration with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees evaluate the needs of migrants and informs the Red Cross accordingly, which in its turn is trying to provide what is needed.

Additionally the Red Cross provides humanitarian aid to unaccompanied underage children and adults when requested by the Social Care Services.

By gavriella
