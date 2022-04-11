Red Cross: 2,500 packages sent to Ukraine

During a news conference today, the humanitarian aid that the Red Cross has so far sent to Ukraine was presented by Red Cross President Foteini Papadopoulou and Commissioner for the Citizen Panagiotis Sentonas.

Commissioner Sentonas thanked the Red Cross for the two big missions of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine already, saying that the organization proved once again how valuable its presence is.

President Papadopoulou said the Red Cross is already ready to provide any kind of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people in need. She also said that in a gesture of solidarity, the Red Cross also contributed the amount of 10,000 euros to Ukraine.