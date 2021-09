The famous Red Arrows of the British Royal Air Force will fly in the Cypriot skies on Tuesday afternoon.

As the British Bases reported, the Red Arrows are on their way to the United Arab Emirates and have received approval to fly over the areas of Episkopi and Paramali for a while in the afternoon before parking at the Akrotiri air base.

It is noted, of course, that this will depend on weather conditions.

The last time the Red Arrows came to Cyprus was in 2017.