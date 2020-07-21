Red alert over forest fires in Cyprus

The Department of Forestry on Tuesday issued a red alert stressing that the risk of a fire breaking out and spreading fast is extremely high.

Lighting fires without permission as well as throwing cigarette butts and lit matches is strictly prohibited and constitutes an offence, an announcement also said.

The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to 50,000 euro or both, it added.

Lighting a fire for the purpose of food preparation is allowed only in barbecues located in picnic areas.

If smoke or a fire is detected, please call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Department) immediately.

